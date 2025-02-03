‘America’s Got Talent’: Heidi Klum Exits Upcoming Season 20, Former Judge to Return as Her Replacement

America’s Got Talent will look a lot different for the upcoming 20th season. Heidi Klum is departing the show, and former judge and Spice Girls standout Mel B is returning to take Klum’s spot. Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews will all return. Mel B was a judge on the NBC series from 2013-18, and on spinoff AGT: Fantasy League in 2024. Season 20 is set to premiere on May 27, with live shows beginning in August.

“It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season,” Cowell, the series creator and executive producer, said in a statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life. I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year.”

The exit comes amid the model’s return to Project Runway. The fashion competition series’ upcoming 21st season will air on Freeform and then stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Klum’s return is her first since her exit eight years earlier. She left the franchise in 2018 after 16 seasons. She also won the 2013 Emmy Award for her role, which she shared with her co-host and close friend Tim Gunn.

At the time of her 2016 exit, Klum said in a statement, per PEOPLE: “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers.”