‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20 Trailer Teases Beloved Singer’s Return and ‘Epic Celebration’

America’s Got Talent is going big for its 20th anniversary season.

A new trailer for the upcoming season, premiering on Tuesday, teases the return of a beloved singer with strong ties to the competition series.

AGT Season 20 promises “one epic season” and “one episode summer,” as judge Howie Mandel says they want “bigger, better than we’ve ever seen before.” And as for that beloved singer, Jessica Sanchez, who competed on the first season of AGT back in 2006, is back for Season 20. While she became a wildcard act, she ultimately did not make it to the grand finals. Six years later, she auditioned for another reality competition series, American Idol, for Season 11, and was the runner-up behind Phillip Phillips.

Sanchez released just one album, Me, You and the Music, in 2013 after signing a deal with Interscope Records. She released an EP, Christmas with Jessica, in 2015, but has released numerous singles over the years, with her latest one, “Baddie,” being released in 2022. Additionally, Sanchez appeared in two episodes of Glee in 2013.

Now, almost 20 years since she first made her mark on the world, Sanchez is back and ready to prove herself, along with many other AGT hopefuls. It’s going to be “one epic celebration,” and there is no telling who or what will be taking the stage to audition and showing America what they’ve got. Terry Crews returns as host, with returning judges Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B. And according to Cowell, one contestant will be setting the bar for Season 20. If anyone will match it, fans will have to tune in to find out.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for the 20th season of America’s Got Talent. It all starts on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The live shows will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 19, from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, with results shows airing on Wednesday nights. It’s going to be pretty epic and celebratory summer, and viewers will not want to miss the talent that will be making its way to the stage of AGT. It will also be exciting to see Jessica Sanchez on the show once again, and bringing things right back to the beginning. New episodes will stream on Peacock the day after they air on NBC.