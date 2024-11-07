‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Gives Exciting Update for Season 27

As American Pickers fans are still mourning the death of Frank Fritz, Mike Wolfe has an exciting update on the upcoming 27th season. While Season 26 of the History Channel series kicked off in October, Wolfe is already planning for beyond. He took to Instagram to share that Season 27 is indeed coming soon, and he’s reflecting on the whirlwind that has been American Pickers while taking some time off before getting back to work.

“Morning porch vibes from the great state of Tennessee,” Wolfe wrote alongside a picture at what looks to be a cabin. “Enjoying some much needed down time before we start shooting a new season of American Pickers. It was 2004 when I picked up a camera and started filming Frank and my Two Lane adventures. Now almost 500 episodes in My heart is humbled and grateful that you all still tune in to see America and its great people thru our lens. Just like yours the family that we have created has been thru so much together. Beauty and some sadness around our table. But we remain focused on sharing History and how it connects us all.”

News comes after the show’s future was a bit unknown. Despite Wolfe previously sharing he was returning for another season of American Pickers, Collider reveals that viewership has declined over recent seasons. The Oct. 20 episode brought in just 442,000 viewers, which is the lowest-rated episode of the season, at least for now. Overall, Season 26 has seen a steady decline from Season 25. However, The U.S. Sun reports that the decrease in numbers is due to Fritz’s absence after he left the show in 2021. Fritz later died this past September at age 60 after suffering a stroke.

The declining viewership doesn’t seem to be a con for History Channel since another season is officially happening and only just a few weeks into Season 26. No other details have been given about Season 27, but it’s likely once filming starts, more information will start to trickle in. Or, at the very least, when Season 26 is over, so fans can focus on the new season. In the meantime, fans can look forward to new episodes of American Pickers airing on History Channel Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Select seasons are streaming now on Hulu.