'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Gives Huge Update on Show's Future

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has had a fair share of ups and downs in recent years, with some questioning how much gas the series has left in the tank. But according to a new message by the History Channel star, fans have plenty to look forward to with the series.

In the post from earlier in the week, Wolfe revealed he is returning for another season of the show and wanted to highlight his crew to mark the moment. "I know everyone says they have the best crew, but in this business how many can say they have worked side by side with most for over a decade," Wolfe writes. "Some of the people in this shot have been with me going on 16 years now and a lot for over 10 years. Living and working side by side with them has been one of the greatest experiences of my life."

"We have watched each other grow and evolve in so many beautiful ways. All this reflection comes from me signing another contract today to do another season," Wolfe adds. "After pitching this project for 5 years I never could imagine in my wildest dreams how it would resonate with so many millions of people across the globe. It shows me that history matters and the stories we uncover connect us all."

Wolfe closes his message with a plea to work past our divisions and work on moving forward positively. "At a time when we all seem so divided we can still escape into the past for these little moments we create to find peace and common ground. Thank you for believing in this project it would not be possible without all of your support."

(Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Wolfe has been under fire in recent years due to the exit of former co-star Frank Fritz from the series. While this was a low, the friends seemed to have mended their relationship more recently due to Fritz's recovery from a stroke. He has also experienced plenty of highs, with romance even popping up.