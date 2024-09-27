Mike Wolfe Offers Olive Branch to Frank Fritz for 'American Pickers' Return

After American Pickers stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz had a falling out back in 2020, Wolfe reportedly is extending an olive branch to his former co-star. Fritz had left the show that year, revealing in 2021 that he and Wolfe hadn't spoken to each other in two years. While his exit had caused some tension between him and the rest of the cast, after he suffered a stroke in 2022, it seems like Fritz and Wolfe are slowly starting to get back to normal.

"Mike is sorry for the way he treated Frank," an insider told In Touch. "He didn't deserve the cold shoulder." Initially, Fritz had stepped back from American Pickers to have back surgery and continued to deal with his Crohn's disease. He later revealed that Wolfe knew his back was "messed up, but he didn't call me and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is," he told The Sun. After Fritz suffered a stroke, Wolfe took to his Instagram to wish his former co-star well.

(Photo: (L-R) Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe from American Pickers autograph a t-shirt for a fan during the grand opening of the History Pop Shop at History Pop Shop on December 6, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Killian/WireImage) - Brian Killian)

Now it seems like Wolfe is "trying to make up for it now by being a better friend," the source shared. "They've had a few teary conversations, and Mike's trying harder to be there for his friend. It's slow going, but Frank's doing well, and he's in good spirits." Since it seems like the two of them are on a better page and Fritz seems to be recovering well, could he return to the series?

American Pickers is seemingly moving on from Fritz but the source says that Wolfe has "suggested Frank come on the show for a visit, and that's been a strong motivation point for Frank. Mike and the crew are all for it when Frank feels he's ready. The fans would love it. The show hasn't been the same without Frank." It's possible it's only just a matter of time before Fritz returns to American Pickers, especially if his relationship with Wolfe is getting patched up.

It sounds like Frank Fritz is more so focused on recovering and his health. At the very least, he and Mike Wolfe seem to be on much better terms than they were a few years ago. Perhaps Fritz could still swing by American Pickers, even if it's just briefly. The show sure is different without him.