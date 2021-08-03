'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Says She's 'Never Been More Bullied'

✖

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe's girlfriend Leticia Cline is opening up about the bullying she's facing down and the men trying to "shut [her] up." Cline, a city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, shared a throwback photo of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip's 2016 Moto Stampede, saying she was happy to get a reminder of that time in her life during a difficult time in hers.

"I’ve never been more bullied in my life than I have recently as a councilwoman," she wrote in the caption. "You’d think I’m living in the 1940’s the way some of these men try and shut me up when I speak which is why I love it when Facebook gives you reminders such as these, only I didn’t need the reminding because I know that my life has always been where it should be and I haven’t let any boundary hold me back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leticia Cline (@leticiacline)

Just as in the racing moment, Cline said she's "right there at the starting gate in a sea of men (some of the top riders in the world) ready to throttle it out till the finish line." She ended with a message to those who have been trying to intimidate her, "So if any of the 'men' in my town think I’m even the slightest bit intimidated after I have risked my life over and over doing what I love and believe in then this reminder is for them."

Having spent her life evolving from a "student, mother, model, racer, journalist, community leader and preservationist," Cline said she's "addicted to learning," which makes her a "dangerous individual" as someone who doesn't "have to take anyone else’s word for it." Thanking the people who have helped her along the way, Cline concluded that she has been "training for this moment right now," adding the hashtag "one step ahead."

Cline has made headlines in the past for her roles on Beauty and The Geek and photoshoots with Playboy and Maxim, and is now back in the spotlight dating American Pickers' Wolfe following his divorce from wife Jodi Catherine Wolfe in November after 10 years of marriage. Jodi was the one to file, citing irreconcilable differences and listing June 2020 as the date of separation. The two share daughter Charlie, 9.

Cline and Wolfe were revealed to be dating last month by TMZ, which reported that they are "pretty serious" despite having little information as to when they began dating. Cline has reportedly been joining her beau on American Pickers shoots over the past two months, but the two have been friends since at least 2018, when they were photographed together.