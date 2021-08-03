'American Pickers' Co-Star is 'Truly Saddened' by Frank Fritz's Exit, Stands by Mike Wolfe

✖

American Pickers star Danielle Colby broke her silence on the rift between her co-stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz. Colby is "truly saddened" by Fritz's exit from the long-running History Channel show and hopes he "receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell." Fritz, 55, has not been on the show since March 2020, and the History Channel confirmed late last month he will not be back. Wolfe will continue hosting the show solo, although Colby will likely continue appearing on the show as she runs the office at Wolfe's Antique Archaeology store.

On Monday, Colby, 45, shared a new photo from the road with Wolfe, 57, whom she referred to as her "best friend." She thanked him for standing by her, adding that she is "proud of how you have handled the last 12 years and look forward to many more years of rolling around this big blue marble together." As for Fritz, Colby wrote that she is "truly saddened" to see Fritz leave the show.

"I’m incredibly sad for his struggles. I have personally watched everything over the last decade," Colby wrote before cautioning fans against taking her thoughts as gospel. "I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others," she wrote. "Frank caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch. I truly hope Frank receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell."

"It is not my place to speak ill of someone who needs help so I will keep my comments uplifting," Colby continued. "I’m sending love to everyone. The only reason I’m speaking to this right now is because everybody is speculating on my words and my words are being taken out of context in tabloid rags because they can’t interview me because I will not interview with a tabloid rag. So if you wanna know how I feel. Here’s exactly how I feel. I hope everybody gets well. I hope everybody continues to love each other even through the hard s—."

Fritz finally explained his rift with Wolfe in a July 19 interview with The Sun. Wolfe did not reach out to Fritz after he had back surgery and they have not talked in two years, Fritz claimed. Fritz lost 65 pounds and is now sober. He also struggles with Crohn's Disease. "I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show," Fritz said of Wolfe. "That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem."

Fritz's interview sparked speculation about his future that lasted until July 22, when History and Wolfe confirmed American Pickers would go on without him. "I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me," Wolfe said in a statement. "The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."