‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Was Holding Frank Fritz’s Hand When He Took His Last Breath

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe was by his longtime friend and co-star Frank Fritz’s side when he died from stroke complications at age 60 on Sept. 30. Opening up about Fritz’s final moments in an emotional interview with People, Wolfe revealed that he held Fritz’s hand as he “took his last breath.”

“I got the call that he wasn’t doing well. I just feel blessed that I was able to get there,” Wolfe recalled. “I was there for about an hour before he passed, and I was holding his hand and rubbing his chest when he took his last breath. I took my fingers and I closed his eyes.”

Wolfe said that during their final moments together, he “just told him that I wasn’t mad at him and that I loved him and that I cared about him so much,” Wolfe says. “And then when I could see that he was struggling, I just said, ‘Just go find your mom. Go find her right now. Just go find her.’”

Wolfe and Fritz had been friends for decades. They first met in middle school, with Wolfe saying that “moving through life” together brought them closer. They eventually went on to co-star alongside one another in History’s American Pickers, which debuted in 2010. They co-hosted the show together for 10 years before they had a public falling-out and Fritz stepped away from the show during its 21st season in 2020.

Wolfe said those tumultuous years, during which Fritz struggled with addiction and suffered numerous health issues, felt like “losing a brother.” However, the two were eventually able to mend their friendship, Wolfe saying that their reunion “was beautiful. He was struggling with addiction. I know how judgmental the public can be. And so that’s why when we did end up speaking again, it was so easy for me to forgive him because I knew it wasn’t him talking. It was his addiction talking.”

Wolfe, who paid emotional tribute to Fritz on social media immediately following his passing, “was a beautiful, beautiful person that, to be honest with you, who knows what our lives would’ve been like if there was never a show. I just want people to know who he was.” He added that his friend and co-star “was a lot like he was on camera. He was very sensitive. He was very caring. He was extremely funny. His sense of comedic timing was unbelievable… He was one of those guys, no matter who we talked to, he could always make people feel comfortable and let them know that they’re being heard.”

In a statement following his passing, the History Channel said, “We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”