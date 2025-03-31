‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Confirms News Fans Won’t Like

The star of American Pickers has given an update on the show’s future.

The show’s current 26th season will wrap up this June, and then the series will take a hiatus for the first time in over a decade, according to Mike Wolfe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We haven’t done that in 15 years, so that’s going to feel good. For 15 years, we have just been going and going and going,” he told PEOPLE Magazine, before elaborating that the largest break the crew has ever taken was in December around the holidays.

“I think we’re going to have at least four or five months off, so it’s going to be good.”

The A&E series will pick back up this January. The next season will honor his former costar, Frank Fritz, who died in September 2024.

Wolfe will next appear in Day of Reckoning, a crime thriller starring Wolfe alongside Billy Zane and Zach Roerig.

He told PEOPLE that he has turned down “a lot of stuff” in the last 15 years, as he’s “overwhelmed with what I’m doing.” But he’s now leaning into his reputation, which is how his new series History’s Greatest Picks with Mike Wolfe on the History Channel came about.

“They asked me to do another show, and I felt that it was on brand in regards to what I’ve been doing with them for the last 15 years. And so I was like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s do this!’” he said. “I’m going to introduce a story and a piece…in one hour, we’re going to cover four different stories, so it is about picking. It’s about discovery of things, but the bottom line is, it’s very story-based, like my show is.”

With the TV figure reaching 60 years of age, he’s taking on as many projects as possible with the slowing of American Pickers‘ production.

“That’s why really it’s a celebration of me turning 60 and I’m like, I’m doing this. You want to do another show? I’m doing another show. You want me to have a part in the scripted project? I’m doing it. I’m excited about the next chapter of everything.”