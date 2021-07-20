'American Pickers' Co-Star Frank Fritz Reveals He Hasn't Spoken to Mike Wolfe in Years

✖

American Pickers co-star Frank Fritz is being honest and opening up about his relationship with show star Mike Wolfe. According to The Sun, Fritz hasn't appeared on the show since March 2020, and the pair reportedly haven't spoken in two years.

Fritz and Wolfe were the two draws on American Pickers for the History Channel. Still, Fritz's disappearance revealed the on-screen relationship wasn't as tight as it seemed. Fritz spoke exclusively with The Sun about his status on the show, his relationship with Wolfe and his own weight loss.

As Fritz hints to The Sun, the two drifted apart due to the "shared American Pickers stardom" between the two. "I haven't talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is," Fritz told the outlet. "The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can't even bend that far down to show you how much. That's fine. It's like you've got Aerosmith and there's Steven Tyler and he's the front man. I found my spot, I'm second and he's number one on the show. That's no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem."

Fritz holds tight to the notion that he is the "bigger" draw for the series and viewers are more in tune with him on screen, making him a fan favorite. "I'm not arrogant and I'm more of a regular ol' guy. The guy that connects with me is the guy who buys a 30 pack of Busch Light and a pizza on the weekend," Fritz says. "I'm more of the common man guy, I haven't found a $100,000 vase or any Michelangelo stuff. I've never really had a big, big score like that. But all the small scores are the bread and butter and that's my deal."

According to the former co-star, he and Wolfe haven't spoken in two years and Fritz believes Wolfe wants to bring in his brother, Robbie, to take the sidekick role. Still, Fritz is unsure if the show could continue in its original format. "You couldn't just stick two people in a van and get the chemistry you get from me and Mike. We've known each other for about 40 years. We can finish each other's sentences," he adds. "When everybody is getting along and there's no drama, me and him are very good together."

Wolfe recently made headlines by splitting with his wife Jodie Catherine Wolfe after nearly a decade together. She filed for divorce in November 2020 in Tennessee, making no public comment on the decision and officially separating months earlier in June 2020. The couple were married on September 7, 2012.

Since news broke about the divorce, it was revealed that Wolfe is currently dating model and fellow reality personality Leticia Cline. It hasn't been reported how long the couple has been together.