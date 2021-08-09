✖

Danielle Colby is lightening up the mood with a raunchy joke amid the feud between her American Pickers co-stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz. The traveling reality star took to Instagram Sunday to make a dirty pun about a statue of a head she found on her expeditions, writing in the caption, "Look at what I found! It’s road head." As fans cracked up in the comments, Colby referred them to her website for more photos of time "spent with this magnificent creature" and on her adventures.

Colby also got to see Wolfe over the weekend, sharing a photo of the two smiling and holding onto one another, which she said was part of her "loving getting to spend time" with the History Channel star. The day before, she shared a throwback photo with Wolfe's brother Robbie on set, saying she "visited him and his new shop recently."

Colby's support of Wolfe and his brother comes just weeks after her American Pickers co-star announced to fans that Fritz was no longer a part of the show. Calling Fritz "like a brother" to him in a July 21 Instagram, Wolfe wrote, "I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

Last week, Fritz called out that statement as "bulls—" in an interview with The Sun. "I don't believe in 10 years he's said five nice things to me, you know? Unless he was cutting somebody else down and we were both laughing," Fritz said, accusing his former co-star of failing to reach out to him when he previously injured his back. The reality personality continued that the two hadn't spoken in two years, and the way this feud is going, it doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Colby broke her silence on Fritz's exit earlier this week, writing on Instagram that she was "truly saddened" for his leaving and his "struggles." "I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others," she continued. "Frank caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch. I truly hope Frank receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell."