'American Idol' Viewers Accuse Series of Exploiting Claudia Conway for Ratings

American Idol viewers have some harsh words for the series following its recent season premiere, accusing it of exploiting 16-year-old Claudia Conway for ratings. Conway is the daughter of former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway. Conway auditioned for the judges during Sunday's premiere, performing both Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" and Adele's "When We Were Young."

The judges passed Conway, with both Katy Perry and Lionel Richie voting "yes" on her. Before the teen exited the auditioning room Perry said to her, "You need to get off your phone. You need to stop reading your comments. Push it aside. Because if not, you may not ever rise above your dad or your mom. It's your choice." Many American Idol viewers have taken issue with the show's decision to include Conway, however, as they feel exploitive of her recent volatile family situation.

Over the past several months, Conway's family has been in the headlines regarding abuse allegations and Conway's attempt to emancipate herself from her parents. There was also an inappropriate photo of Conway posted on her mother's Twitter page, which is alleged to have been shared by someone who hacked the account. Scroll down to see what American Idol viewers are saying on Twitter about Conway and the show.