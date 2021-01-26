Claudia Conway Says Mom Kellyanne Was Hacked When Her Account Posted Nude Photo of Claudia

✖

On Tuesday, Variety reported that the Twitter account of Kellyanne Conway posted a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia Conway. In a series of TikTok videos that she posted on Tuesday morning, Claudia clarified that her mother's Twitter account was hacked. This news comes about a week after Claudia posted videos on TikTok in which she accused her mother of physical and verbal abuse.

Originally, a photo of Claudia topless appeared on one of Conway's Fleets, a new feature that Twitter rolled out that deletes posts after a 24-hour period similar to Instagram Stories. The Fleet was quickly removed from the account but has since been documented. Claudia previously posted TikToks in which she confirmed that the photo was authentic. At the time, the 16-year-old, who appeared to be visibly upset in the videos, speculated that her mother accidentally posted the image, telling her followers, "I'm assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something. I'm literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it." In another TikTok video, Claudia said that "nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, Kellyanne, you're going to fucking jail." Both of these TikTok videos appear to have been deleted.

Our daughter Claudia asked me to tweet this statement for her. https://t.co/ilH7IFqERB — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 26, 2021

Claudia gave an update to her followers on Tuesday morning, stressing that she believes that her mother's Twitter account was hacked. She urged people to "stop calling authorities." She also said that both she and her mother will be "taking a break from social media" and that the two will work on their relationship. Claudia continued to say that making threats against her family also puts her in danger and said, "I know that my mom would never, ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally, and I do believe she was hacked." Claudia's father, George Conway, tweeted a link to one of the TikTok clips that she posted. He wrote, "Our daughter Claudia asked me to tweet this statement for her."

As previously mentioned, this situation comes about a week after Claudia posted TikTok videos in which she accused her mother, a former aide to President Donald Trump, of verbal and physical abuse. Law enforcement sources later confirmed to TMZ that they had performed a welfare check on the Conway household after someone called the police after seeing one of Claudia's videos. They did not provide details about the visit. The situation is still reportedly under investigation.