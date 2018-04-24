Here Are Your ‘American Idol’ Top 10 Singers

It’s down to 10 on American Idol, and it’s getting harder and harder to picture sending any of the talented contestants from around the country home.

Narrowing down the top 14 contestants to a top 10 was no easy task, but one America took on during Sunday’s live nationwide voting, the results of which were revealed Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Monday’s episode, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were tasked with choosing the final four contestants after America sent six straight through to the final rounds.

Keep scrolling to see who has a chance at becoming your next American Idol, and tune into the ABC singing show, which airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Maddie Poppe

This 20-year-old student from Clarksville, Iowa has been a fan favorite all season long.

Cade Foehner

This 21-year-old rocker from Shelbyville, Texas has wowed the judges with his voice, guitar prowess and long locks.

Gabby Barrett

This 18-year-old student from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania really brought it during her Top 10 performance, to the point where Perry asked her, “What did you have for dinner?”

Catie Turner

The 18-year-old student from Langhorne, Pennsylvania won over America with her quirky personality and big voice.

Michael J. Woodard

The 20-year-old Los Angeles student won over America with his personality and talent, and now he’ll have the chance to go for the number one spot.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

After losing 70 lbs. so far this season, the 19-year-old Dallas, Georgia musician is taking his stellar vocals to the Top 10.

Ada Vox

Having auditioned for American Idol every year since Ada was 16, this drag queen superstar, now 24, blew the judges away with talent and poise, causing them to push her through to the final round despite lacking the votes.

Jurnee

The 18-year-old Littleton, Colorado hostess is making her Hollywood dreams come true thanks to the judges’ vote, showing off her incredible vocals and amazing sense of style.

Michelle Sussett

The 22-year-old Miami, Florida waitress may have had to rely on the judges to get her into the Top 10, but her talent and flair have the possibility to get her much further.

Dennis Lorenzo

The 27-year-old Philadelphia singer didn’t make the initial cut with America’s votes, but stunned the judges so much they had to push him through.