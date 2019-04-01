‘American Idol’ Names Top 20 Contestants

American Idol finally has its top 20 contestants after judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie narrowed down the search during Sunday’s episode of the ABC reality singing competition.

After a grueling week choosing the top 40 in Hollywood, the show traveled to Hawaii for the showcase round performances from Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa, where the said top 40 list was sliced in half.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The top 20 will now head back to Los Angeles and perform in front of a live audience from the famed The Wiltern starting on Monday.

Continue on to see which contestants made it to the top 20 of American Idol.

​

Madison Vandenburg: Madison Vandenberg wowed the judges with a smooth, soulful performance of “Who’s Loving You” by the Jackson 5. Judges commented on her commanding stage presence before passing her into the top 20.

Shawn Robinson: Shawn Robinson’s performance may have been truncated during Sunday’s episode, but he still made it through to the next round.

​

Eddie Island: After putting his own spin on “Don’t You Worry Child” by Swedish House Mafia, Eddie Island advanced through to the next round.

Evelyn Cormier: A bold performance of “No Roots” by Alice Merton sent Evelyn Cormier into the top 20.

​

Alyssa Raghu: After making it to the top 24 during ABC’s first season of American Idol in 2018, 17-year-old Alyssa Raghu redeemed herself this year with “Dear Future Husband” by Meghan Trainor. Perry was impressed by the growth Raghu showed over the course of the year and praised her natural on-stage vibe.

Ryan Hammond: Ryan Hammond sang an emotional version of “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway, with Perry letting him know he made it to the top 20.

​

Raquel Trinidad: Although Raquel Trinidad’s performance was truncated during the three-hour episode Sunday night, she made it through to the top 20.

Logan Johnson: In an effort to set himself apart from the crowd, Logan Johnson nailed the Spanish-language version of Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.” As it turns out, the judges loved the risk he took, and advanced him into the top 20.

​

Dimitrius Graham: Dimitrius Graham showed off his impressive range and falsetto with “Latch” by Disclosure.

Riley Thompson: Singing “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert, Riley Thompson’s straightforward pop-country performance earned her a spot in the top 20.

​

Walker Burroughs: Singing a slowed-down arrangement of “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer, Walker Burroughs accompanied himself on the keyboard for a performance that kept him in the competition.

Bumbly: Like Raquel and Shawn, Bumbly’s performance was also cut short on Sunday night’s episode — but she made it through, nonetheless.

​

Ashley Hess: Stepping out from behind the piano for the first time all competition, Ashley Hess sang “Feel a Way” by H.E.R., showcasing her impressive technical skills and stage presence. Although Bryan encouraged her to stick to the piano in the future, she made it into the top 20.

Alejandro Aranda: It was no surprise that Alejandro Aranda, who Perry said “definitely [has] a different vibe,” made it to the top 20 of the competition. He sang an emotional version of “Yellow” by Coldplay. “We believe in you,” Perry told him, adding that he should continue to take risks.

​

Laine Hardy: Laine Hardy, who competed in last year’s Idol competition, sang “Come Together” by the Beatles — which earned him a spot in the top 20.

Kate Barnette: Kate Barnett’s song choice of “Royals” by Lorde paid off, sending her into the most competitive tier of the competition thus far.

​

Uché: Giving one of the most energetic performances of the episode, Uché came alive onstage during his version of “Play That Funky Music,” which was full of fun ad-libs.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon: After singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” Perry bonded with Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon over being the child of a pastor. When he said that his family does not accept the fact that he’s gay, she said, “I accept you, and I’m so proud of you.”

​

Laci Kaye Booth: Laci Kaye Booth showed off her bluesy voice with a rendition of “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles. Calling her “really special,” Perry said the timing was right for Booth to make it through.

Wade Cota: Wade Cota sang his own rendition of Hozier’s “Work Song,” with Perry noting how unique his voice is.