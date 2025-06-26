‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe Mark Are Teaming up Once Again

After spending the past several years restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, American Pickers stars Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby have teamed up once again!

On Saturday, June 21, Colby officially opened their Ecdysiast Arts Museum, a museum dedicated to the history of stripping, and she commemorated the event with a message of thanks to Wolfe, the man who she says encouraged her to follow her dreams.

“Thank you @mikewolfeamericanpicker for all these years of love and friendship, support, understanding and realness,” the History Channel personality captioned a photo of herself and Wolfe. “I’m thankful the universe put us together and have lived this wild double decades long ride as your friend. I know we have many more ahead of us!”

They continued, “Thank you for supporting my love of the ecdysarts and pushing me to open this museum through your own example of preserving history. Now it just about time for our big grand opening day! I love you brother!”

Responding to the post, Wolfe wrote, “Too many years and memories to count by your side. I love you and I’m So proud of you Can’t wait to see it complete! your collection is unbelievable it’s going to be an epic museum.”

Known as the “Queen of Rust,” Colby first joined American Pickers when the show premiered on the History Channel in 2010 alongside Wolfe and the late Frank Fritz. They remained a staple of the show, serving as the office manager and later antique hunter, before temporarily exiting during Season 23 following a uterine fibroids diagnosis. Colby returned for Season 24 and has been a mainstay ever since.

Colby, who also performs burlesque under the stage name Dannie Diesel, announced back in May that they would be opening their Ecdysiast Arts Museum this summer. Colby shared at the time, “Join us June 21 2025 at our Grand opening for an evening of education perfectly paired with titillation… I’m so honored to be your host for the night. I will lead you on an educational adventure you will never forget with the help of my enticing cast.”

Upon the museum’s grand opening, Colby said, per the Quad Cities Regional Business Journal, “this is more than just a museum — it’s the realization of a dream, rooted in my love for burlesque and in the city I call home. This is a sacred space where we celebrate performers not only for their beauty and bravery, but for the trailblazers they were. They carved out space in history by being bold, creative, and unashamed — and now their stories will finally be told with the respect they deserve.”