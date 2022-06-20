'American Idol' Contestant Gets Cryptic About Reason for Abrupt Exit From Show

Former American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson dropped another cryptic comment about leaving the hit ABC singing competition during Season 20 earlier this year. Anderson, 18, told a fan on TikTok last week she had to do "what's best for me." That included dropping out of Idol after making the Top 24.

Anderson shared a video of herself performing an original song. "Gliiiiiiimpse of us I KNOW I MESSED UP IGNORE IT OK?!" she captioned the video, which showed her playing guitar as she sang. "Girl, why did u drop out of American Idol? Ur perfect and would have won," a fan asked her in response to the clip. "Ur so sweet thank you, but I had to do what's best for me," she wrote.

(Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

The Virginia native instantly impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Perry during the Idol auditions when she performed Lady Gaga's "Applause." She was given one of the platinum tickets, meaning she could skip the Hollywood rounds and go straight to the Top 24. After her performance of Christina Perri's "Human" in Hawaii, producers didn't show information on how to vote for her because she dropped out.

"You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi's performance just now," host Ryan Seacrest explained to viewers in an April episode. "Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes."

After her final performance aired, Anderson told fans on her Instagram page that she withdrew for personal reasons. "I'm so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me," Anderson wrote in April. "Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way."

Anderson was considered an early frontrunner for Season 20, and her decision to leave left the judges heartbroken. Bryan told USA Today he understood why she may have left and hoped she could have a successful career.

"These kids, they got a lot coming at 'em," he said, reflecting on the pressure the younger singers face. "I think, potentially for her career, her being a part of our family is as good as the route or the way to the top can be. But, if you're having doubts and anxieties and other things ... we're heartbroken as a show because she was so dynamic and great."

Anderson hasn't said much since leaving Idol, but she continues to share videos of herself performing on TikTok. On June 4, she celebrated graduating high school. "No more school for meee hehehe #graduation," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos with her friends and family.