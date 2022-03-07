‘American Idol’: Who Is Platinum Ticket Winner Kenedi Anderson’s Famous Football Dad Justin Anderson?

American Idol recently returned for its 20th season, and Kenedi Anderson is heading to Hollywood after earning the second Platinum ticket of the year. And while viewers fell in love with Kenedi Anderson after her performance for the judges, football fans may know her because her father, Justin Anderson, is one of the more respected individuals in college football.

In January, Anderson was hired to be the new director of player personnel and recruiting for East Carolina. He previously spent the last six years as the director of player personnel at Virginia. During his time with the Cavaliers, Anderson coordinated all the team’s recruiting efforts and activities, leading to the program having the two highest-ranked signing classes of all time.

“Justin’s addition to our family puts us in a very advantageous position that will positively impact the overall development of our program in addition to recruiting and roster management,” ECU head coach Mike Houston said in a statement. “He is a leader who owns an expansive skill set, an abundant work ethic and an impeccable attention to detail. Justin is a great fit for Pirate Nation and we’re thrilled to have someone of his caliber with us.”

From 2010 to 2015, Anderson was an assistant coach at Nicholls State. He was the team’s passing game, coordinator, wide receivers and tight ends coach and also worked as the NFL liaison. In his third season at Nicholls State, Anderson was promoted to assistant head coach. In 2009, Anderson was a graduate assistant coach at BUY after serving an internship with the school in 2008. He started his coaching career at Harmony High School in Florida from 2004 to 2007.

As a player, Anderson spent three seasons at BYU as a wide receiver after starting his college career at Ricks College in Idaho. In his three seasons with the Cougars, Anderson helped the team win the Mountain West Conference championship in 2001. He was also selected to the Mountain West All-Academic Team during his junior seasons.

Kenedi is one of the six children Anderson has with his wife Anne. When it was revealed Kenedi would be heading to Hollywood for American Idol, Anderson tweeted, “Love you [Kenedi Anderson]! Dreams do come true when you work hard for them! God is good!”