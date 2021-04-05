'American Idol': Katy Perry Says She 'Quit Shaving' Her Legs Since Becoming a Mom

✖

Katy Perry is busy as ever now that she is officially a mom of one! During Sunday night's first live audience episode of American Idol, Perry didn't hold back as she praised contestant Cassandra Coleman's performance, revealing that she has had to put off a few tasks, including some parts of her grooming routine, in order to report to mommy duties.

After Coleman took the stage with a solo rendition of "Find Me" before singing a duet to OneRepublic's "Apologize" with the band's frontman, Ryan Tedder, Perry and her fellow judges couldn't help but gush over the performance, with Perry stating that Coleman's "voice is a spiritual experience" and "other worldly, angelic." The performance was so "angelic," that Perry admitted, "as a new mother I don't have very much time so I've quit shaving my legs," but when she heard Coleman sing, "the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full body chills! It was amazing." After Perry propped her legs up on the judge's desk to prove her point, fellow judge Luke Bryan confirmed, "she literally has leg hair." Perry later doubled down on the comment when she tweeted a gif of a pair of legs growing hair.

An actual live look at my leg hair while I hear @casscoleman sing #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/RPn2gtvzhZ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 5, 2021

The American Idol judge and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, their first child together, in August. The couple shared news of their bundle of joy on Aug. 27 with a post initially shared via UNICEF, writing that they were "floating with love and wonder" after their daughter's "safe and healthy arrival," adding that they had a "peaceful" birthing experience.

Despite being a new mom, Perry was quick to get back to work, and she didn't hesitate to get candid about life as a working mom. In a series of tweets shared back in late September, the singer wrote, "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full-time job." She continued, "Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off …' she's coming from a full-time job … of being a mom, lol. Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!""

Perry has since earned praise from her fellow judges for being a working mom, with Bryan previously stating that watching his fellow judge as a mom has been a "very beautiful thing." He praised Perry as a "trooper," and said she was "showing up and working like she always does. I know she's doing it on minimal sleep, so she's a rockstar."

American Idol returns Monday night for the second night of all-star duet episodes. With voting underway, the playing field will be narrowed, with eight people being sent home and the Top 16 moving on to the next round. American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.