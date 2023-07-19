'American Idol' Couple Breaks up After 2 Years of Marriage

Musical duo Kat Luna and Alex Garrido are going their separate ways – both romantically and professionally. The married American Idol duo, who performed as Kat & Alex, announced on Instagram Monday that they would be splitting up both of their partnerships. The announcement, which was made with "heavy" hearts in a joint statement was captioned simply, "We love y'all so much."

"As we were writing this, our hearts are heavy to have to make this announcement," they wrote. "After 4 years of love and music, we have mutually decided to part ways both musically and romantically. We are so incredibly grateful for the time God has given us together with not only each other, but with y'all."

The country artists continued that they were still learning how to navigate all life has in store for them, but will still support one another. "We hold nothing but love for each other in our hearts and ask only for your support and understanding throughout this process," they continued. "Although we will not be doing music together as Kat & Alex, we will still be pursuing our dreams individually as Kat Luna and Alex Georgia. It would mean the world to us to have your continued support on our individual journeys."

Luna, 23, and Garrido, 30, first entered the spotlight in 2020 on American Idol, auditioning as a duo before Garrido was eliminated and Luna continued on solo until she was cut before the live rounds. In 2022, the pair put out a self-titled EP, releasing their music in both English and Spanish. Garrido is now performing under the stage name Alex Georgia.

Luna and Garrido got engaged in October 2020, tying the knot in January 2021 at Cactus Creek Barn in Dickson, Tennessee. "When he stepped on that church stage my heart skipped a beat, and I just knew he was the one," Luna told PEOPLE at the time. "Once we collaborated and hung out it was just more reassurance that God put the man I had always dreamed of in my life. I couldn't imagine my life without him!" Garrido added, "It's funny when you hear that saying, 'When you know you know.' I never thought I'd actually experience that until I met Kat... I fell for her the moment we first sang together."