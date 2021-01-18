'American Idol' Alums Kat Luna and Alex Garrido Get Married

✖

Congratulations are in order for American Idol alums Kat Luna and Alex Garrido, who tied the knot on Friday, Jan. 15 in Dickson, Tennessee. The couple married at Cactus Creek Barn with a small number of guests in attendance, and shared that the safety of their attendees was "extremely important" amid the pandemic.

"Everyone's safety at our wedding is extremely important to us. We want everyone to have a great time celebrating this amazing day all while being safe," Luna told PEOPLE, adding that each guest "played a significant role in our lives both individually and together." The newlyweds added that the "significantly" reduced their guest list due to the pandemic but had always wanted to keep their celebration small.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕂𝔸𝕋 & 𝔸𝕃𝔼𝕏 (@katandalex)

"COVID didn't really change our plans that much," Luna explained. "We already had an intimate wedding idea with a reduced guest list and an outdoor barn venue." She added that she and Garrido chose Cactus Creek Barn as their venue "because we both have always dreamed of having a barn wedding."

"Most couples that come from Miami usually go for a beach wedding, but we have always had a different idea of how we wanted our dream wedding to look," she shared. "We really wanted an atmosphere that made everyone feel like they're at an intimate celebration in our own home." The ceremony was officiated by Garrido's godfather and uncle, Pastor Frank Lopez, and the couple chose Lee Brice's "I Don't Dance" for their first dance. During the reception, Garrido surprised his bride with a song he had written for her, performing with his friend Zach Martin.

Luna and Garrido noted that one of their main concerns was making sure their guests would be able to enjoy themselves. "We each come from Latino families and dancing is a huge part of our culture," Luna said. "We are still working out all the details and figuring out the best way to ensure any of our guests who want to dance can do so safely … If anyone can figure out the best way to dance, it is definitely going to be our families!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕂𝔸𝕋 & 𝔸𝕃𝔼𝕏 (@katandalex)

Luna and Garrido met after Luna saw Garrido perform at church and later formed the duo Kat & Alex. They auditioned for American Idol as a duo in March 2020 but ultimately did not make it past the show's Hollywood round. In October, they released their debut single, "How Many Times," in English and Spanish. Garrido proposed that same month, popping the question at The Sound Emporium in Nashville.

"I am most excited about getting to spend the rest of my life with the man of my dreams and getting to travel the world inspiring others with the one I love," Luna told PEOPLE at the time. Garrido added, "Being able to marry my best friend is a dream come true. I cannot wait to continue to make unforgettable memories with her and travel all over telling everyone our story."