10 Times 'American Idol' Rejected Future Stars

American Idol recently wrapped up its sixth season on ABC. This was its 21st season overall, a number almost unthinkable after Fox canceled the show in 2016. During the show's first 16 seasons on Fox, it introduced audiences across the country to future pop stars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson. Not every winner became a superstar, which makes the number of rejects who did become stars even more surprising. One of the greatest examples is Maren Morris. She is now a country music superstar, with dozens of hits under her belt. However, when she auditioned for Idol, she was rejected. Future Glee star Amber Riley auditioned in Season 2, but was rejected before she could even perform in front of the judges. Tori Kelly competed in Season 9, failing to make it past the Top 24, but would go on to win two Grammy Awards. Morris, Hillary Scott, Naya Rivera, and others did not let their Idol failures define their careers. Instead, they pressed on and found roles on TV shows or scored record deals based on their talent, not because they won a TV talent show. Here is a look at 10 music stars who were rejected by American Idol, but still found success in the business.

Maren Morris (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images) Maren Morris is one of the bright young stars of country music today, but she was rejected by both The Voice and Idol. "I think about all of the freaking talent shows I've tried out for in my life and I'm so glad I didn't make any of them," Morris told Rolling Stone in 2016. "It's full circle because I was rejected from The Voice. I was rejected from American Idol — and I'm happier for it now."

Naya Rivera (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic for Fashion Media) The late Naya Rivera auditioned for Idol in San Francisco but did not make it past the first round. According to Rolling Stone, she sang the Bee Gees song "Emotion," which she performed again in her audition for Glee. While Idol did not work out, Glee did. After Glee ended, Rivera focused on acting and made an unsuccessful attempt to release a solo album. She starred in YouTube's Step Up: High Water series. Rivera died July 8, 2020, at age 33 after she went missing in a boating accident at Lake Piru, California.

Hillary Scott Today, Hillary Scott is the lead singer of Lady A. But her career did not start off that well. She tried out for Idol twice, and failed to make it to the judges in both cases. She later met Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, and they began writing and performing songs in Nashville. Lady A, previously known as Lady Antebellum, was born in 2006. They released their nine album, What a Song Can Do, in October 2021.

Tori Kelly When Tori Kelly was only 14 years old, she auditioned for the ninth season of American Idol. She reached Hollywood, but was cut before the Top 24. Despite not doing well on Idol, she persevered. Kelly was nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy in 2016. Three years later, she won Best Gospel Album for Hiding Place and Best Gospel Performance/Song for "Never Alone." Her 2020 Christmas album, A Tori Kelly Christmas, was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Alan Ritchson Alan Ritchson famously performed a striptease during the third season of American Idol, and made it to Hollywood. After getting rejected, he went on to start an acting and modeling career. He famously played Aquaman in Smallville, and voices Raphael in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. He returned to the DC universe in Titans, playing Hank Hall/Hawk in a recurring role.

Amber Riley Amber Riley auditioned during Idol's second season and was rejected by the producers. She did not let that stop her from pursuing a career in music, as she landed a role on Fox's Glee. She played Mercedes Jones on all six seasons of the show. Riley also won the 17th season of Dancing With The Stars.

Mary Lambert According to Rolling Stone, Mary Lambert auditioned for Idol at age 16. Today, she is best known as the featured singer on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "Same Love." She also had a hit with "She Keeps Me Warm," which was derived from "Same Love." She turned to voice acting in 2021 with a role in Netflix's Arlo the Alligator Boy.

Colbie Caillat Colbie Caillat was rejected before she even performed before the Idol judges during her first attempt. She tried again but was rejected after performing for the judges. Instead, she found fame through MySpace and released her debut album in 2007. She continues to perform and record, even sharing a Grammy with Jason Mraz for their 2010 duet "Lucky." She was also featured on Taylor Swift's Fearless album.

Colton Swon Colton Swon auditioned for the seventh season of American Idol and made it to the Top 48. He joined his brother Zach for the fourth season of The Voice and finished in fourth place. They opened for Carrie Underwood in 2016 and continue to perform as The Swon Brothers.