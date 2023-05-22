'American Idol' Crowns Its Season 21 Winner and Fans Are Overjoyed

American Idol has crowned a Season 21 winner, and fans of the show are overjoyed for the contestant. On Sunday night, during the live finale, Iam Tongi from Kahuku, Hawaii was revealed as the season champion. Megan Danielle was the runner-up, and Colin Stough finished in third place. Tongi had been a fan favorite from his first audition, where he played guitar and sang "Monsters" by James Blunt. The audition was a widely talked-about moment, as the song is from a son's point of view as he sings to his dying father. At the time, Tongi revealed that his own father, Rodney, had recently passed away. During the finale, the tears began flowing again when Tongi took the stage to perform the song with Blunt. Eventually, it came time to announce a winner, and Tongi emerged victorious, which has sparked a lot of celebration online. Scroll down to see what fans are saying!

"Beautiful Voice" Congrats to Iam Tongi the winner of American Idol 2023! pic.twitter.com/4VSCIAGRnd — Tweets only Hawai'i people understand (@HawaiiTings) May 22, 2023 "Next to his beautiful voice, he is a shining example for the people of Hawai'i. When we come together and unite to support one another, we can achieve anything. Be kind and never give up on your dreams," one last viewer tweeted.

"Proud" IAM TONGI HAS WON AMERICAN IDOL CHEEE HOOOOO!!!!!! 🇹🇴🇼🇸 YESSAAAAAAH @Wtongi pic.twitter.com/J8nFNLE7KM — The Coconet (@TheCoconetTV) May 22, 2023 "The reason me and my husband [started] watching American Idol again was this soul right here and we have never been so happy to know he take it all back home. Proud of you Iam," one more fan commented.

"All the Feels" Iam just won All of us that wanted Iam to win right now:#IdolFinale #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/AasBthjyZ5 — Dakota/The Lone Wolf 🐺 (@DaLoneWolf97) May 22, 2023 "Yessahhhhh! Way to make Hawai'i proud," offred Hawaiian journalist Malika Dudley. "Chicken skin. Bawling. Skanking. This finale was ALL THE FEELS!! Congratulations @wtongi."

"Aloha!" @wtongi Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈 I knew you were going to be the next #americanidol2023 #AmericanIdol #WINNER pic.twitter.com/OqvumV5kni — Pier Parker (@pier_parker) May 22, 2023 "Congratulations, Iam!! All of Hawaii is celebrating with you," cheered American Idol Season 3 contestant Jasmine Trias. "You were amazing tonight and deserve all of this! So happy to have been there in the studio to cheer you on and experience it live! Such a special night! @americanidol changes lives once again!! Keep making Hawaii proud @wtongi ... All my love and aloha!"

Polynesia Congratulations Toko!!!🇹🇴🇹🇴🇹🇴🇹🇴🏁🏁🏁🏁🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯💯❤️❤️❤️❤️ — The Encouragers (@EncouragersShow) May 22, 2023 "Congrats Iam. Mahalo for making all of us in Polynesia and beyond the world proud," added singer Kalani Pe'a. "We love you! I mua a loa'a ka lei o ka lanakila!"

"Deserved It" IAM TONGI AMERICAN IDOL SEASON 21 WINNER 🎉🥳🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/atKzWrDAo3 — polo (@isthlsthlngon) May 22, 2023 "I knew it! He deserved it equally although I absolutely loved Megan," someone else commented. They both did such a phenomenal job alongside all our lovely idols who were on the show! Congratulations IAM."