'American Idol' Alum Claudia Conway Hospitalized

✖

Claudia Conway revealed Tuesday she had been hospitalized with possible appendicitis just over a week after the 16-year-old daughter of former Trump White House advisor Kellyanne Conway was eliminated on American Idol. The TikTok-famous teen shared a video to her profile in which she dances in her hospital bed while joking about the IV connected to her arm.

"Let’s hope that my appendix isn’t about to burst," she captioned the video, to which she added the text, "drip too hard? yall rocking w/ IVs?" in a reference to Lil Baby and Gunna's track "Drip Too Hard," which was playing over the whole TikTok. Conway didn't share another hospital update but posted a video rocking full glam while laying in bed Wednesday, so clearly things turned out well in regard to her health.

Conway's trip to the hospital came just over a week after she was eliminated from American Idol after duetting with 17-year-old Hannah Everhart for a rendition of Harry Styles’s "Sign of the Times." Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan ultimately decided that it was Everhart's voice that shone over Conway's and eliminated her ahead of the next round.

Perry gave Conway some encouraging parting words before she made her exit, however, assuring her there was a big future in store for the teen. 'You’re just coming to life—I can see it in you," the "Firework" singer said Monday. "And you’re taking control of your life, and I applaud you for that. This is going to be the end of the American Idol journey for right now."

Conway handled her elimination with class, saying she was "so proud" of Everhart, whom she said "deserves [to move forward on Idol] more than anything." On Instagram, she added, "It’s been real [American Idol]. Love you guys so much and I’m missing my AMAZING duet partner right about now [Hannah Everhart]."

Conway's American Idol transformation was a big one, taking her from a nervous rendition of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" and Adele's "When We Were Young" during the auditions to an edgy new hairstyle which she debuted during Bishop Briggs' "River" during Hollywood Week. Conway credited Perry with helping push her to be a new kind of performer from week to week, saying on the show, "She believed in me, and I could not be more grateful for that. Now I'm just trying it all out telling myself I can do it."