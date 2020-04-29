Amber Portwood Reveals Man She Met Online Will Travel to US for 'First Time' to Meet Her

Amber Portwood is moving on with a Belgian man she met online as the Teen Mom OG star continues to deal with the repercussions stemming from her domestic battery arrest in July. In Tuesday's episode of the MTV reality show, Portwood revealed she had met 39-year-old Dimitri on a dating website and that things were already moving quickly.

"It was super chill," Portwood told Teen Mom producer David of meeting Dimitri. "He's a very nice person. Chemistry matters a lot to me. He was the only one who never brought up d— pics and stuff like that. ...He's a very handsome man. I started opening up to him and we decided we should meet since we like each other this much."

Portwood, who shares 11-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley and 1-year-old son James with ex Andrew Glennon, said that despite her plans to have Dimitri come visit her in Indiana for three months, her number one priority is her children, especially with her limited visitation of James following her arrest for allegedly attacking Glennon.

"Everyone in my life right now understands what's numero uno and that's James, Leah and if I want a happy relationship they have to understand that," she told David. Later in the episode, Dimitri admitted to Portwood he was "nervous" traveling to visit her, as it was his "first time" in the U.S., with the mother-of-two assuring him, "Don't be nervous."

All the excitement over a new relationship came amid Portwood's legal battle after she was arrested on allegations of attacking Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son James. The MTV star was initially charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. In October, she pleaded guilty to domestic battery in a plea deal and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation.

In last week's Teen Mom OG, Portwood broke down to Shirley over her own behavior, telling him, "All I know is my lawyers are saying don't say anything. My tongue is completely tied. When you're shut up how're you supposed to say anything? I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have. And I really do feel ashamed that I didn't have that because I should after all the things I’ve done to change."