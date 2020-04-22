'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Breaks Down in Tears Over 'Guilt' Regarding Domestic Battery Case

Amber Portwood tearfully addressed her history of domestic violence on Teen Mom OG after audio of her July 4 attack on ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon leaked publicly. The MTV star, who pleaded guilty in October to domestic battery in a plea deal and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation, broke down in tears when talking to ex Gary Shirley in Tuesday's episode.

"All I know is my lawyers are saying don't say anything. My tongue is completely tied. When you're shut up how're you supposed to say anything?" Portwood told Shirley, with whom she shares 11-year-old daughter Leah. "I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have. And I really do feel ashamed that I didn't have that because I should after all the things I’ve done to change."

Portwood was initially facing much harsher charges before her plea deal after being arrested on allegations of attacking Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son James. The MTV star was initially charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

In Tuesday's episode, Portwood told Shirley she had listened to the leaked audio of the fight, and that she regretted her actions. "I want my family. And I feel so bad," she said, beginning to cry. "When I heard those audios, I felt ashamed, I felt disgusted." While Portwood admitted she was struggling emotionally, Glennon told producers in a different scene that he was simply looking for an apology from the mother of his son.

"I was never given any kind of outlet to share the other side of the story," Glennon said, admitting he was concerned what their son, would think when he was old enough to read stories in the media. "We all make mistakes — I've made mistakes," he explained, adding he was simply hoping Amber would own her behavior and apologize to him. "I think in this whole process, all I wanted was ownership, honesty — mental illness is real."

