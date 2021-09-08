Amanda Kloots Plans to Honor Nick Cordero When Competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Amanda Kloots is set to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. Her appearance on the program will come a little over a year after the death of her husband, Nick Cordero, who passed away after a battle with COVID-19. Shortly after she was announced as being a part of the DWTS cast, Kloots told PEOPLE that she will be paying tribute to her late husband during her time on the show.

“I think the best way to honor somebody’s life is to keep living your life, and I know Nick would want me to do that,” Kloots said about her decision to compete on DWTS. “And I feel like being back dancing — I haven’t danced like this in seven years — so it’s kind of like finding that part of myself again.” The Talk co-host went on to express that she’s truly “excited” about taking on this journey and that she’s already felt Cordero’s presence as she prepares for the competition. She added, “So much has changed and I’m excited. I’m excited to find that part of myself again and I know that in doing this, I’ll feel him with me every single day. I already have started [to feel him with me again] in rehearsals. I’m having the best time ever.”

DWTS announced the cast of Season 30 on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America. In addition to Kloots, the cast includes JoJo Siwa, Brian Austin Green, Olivia Jade Giannulli, and The Bachelor’s Matt James. The season will premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Not only did Kloots speak out about the opportunity to PEOPLE, but she also took to Instagram to share her thoughts on joining the dance competition. Alongside a photo of her posing in front of “DWTS” in bright lights, Kloots acknowledged that she wanted to join the show in order to do something for herself.

“I got asked today why I wanted to do this? I’m doing it for me!” she wrote. “I want to dance again! I want to learn, rehearse, perform and grow. This will be all new for me. I’ve never done ballroom and really never been partnered. But in the spirit of living my life I am beyond excited to get on the dance floor, do something new and try!!”