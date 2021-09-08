‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Celebrity Cast Revealed on ‘Good Morning America’

A star-studded list of celebrities will be battling it out for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars Season 30. Just days ahead of the much anticipated Season 30 premiere on Monday, Sept. 20, ABC on Wednesday finally unveiled the full celebrity line-up for the upcoming season, and it not only includes some notable sports figures, but also a The Office alum, a country singer, and even a popular Peloton instructor.

The big reveal came during Wednesday’s Good Morning America, with the network again confirming that Dance Moms star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, who will make history as the first celeb to be paired with a pro of the same sex, and Team USA medalist Suni Lee will be competing before ABC revealed the full celebrity roster. Joining them will be Mel C (known as Spice Girls’ Sporty Spice), Bachelor alum Matt James, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, and YouTuber Olivia Jade, all of whom had been teased as celebrities competing this season prior to the official announcement. The Season 30 celebrity cast also includes reigning 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen, Bling Empire‘s Christine Chiu, Emmy-nominated actress Melora Hardin, The Karate Kid actor Martin Kove, professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Peloton cycling director Cody Rigsby, actor Brian Austin Green, NBA star Iman Shumpert, and talk show host Amanda Kloots.

Each of these 15 famous faces will be paired with one of the pro dancers previously confirmed to be taking to the ballroom floor this season. Competing as a pro this season are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Artem Chigvintsem, Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold, and Witney Carson, the latter two of whom will be returning to the ballroom for the first time following a year-long break to welcome their respective children. At this time, ABC has not confirmed which pros and celebrities will be paired up this season, something that will instead be revealed during the Season 30 premiere.

When the dancing duos do take the stage, their performances will be judged by the judging panel consisting of Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and former pro Derek Hough. Tyra Banks, meanwhile, will return to host the milestone season, which kicks off on Monday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest updates!