‘Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown Gets Engaged to Raiven Adams

Sorry ladies, Bear Brown is off the market. The Alaskan Bush People star proposed to his girlfriend, Raiven Adams, over the weekend. The monumental moment occurred on the family’s Washington land, according to PEOPLE.

Brown got down on a knee at the very same spot the two, who have been together for more than a year, first kissed.

“Raiven has been my best friend since Noah’s wedding,” Brown told PEOPLE. “She helped me a lot over the last year and I hope I can always be there for her the way she is for me. I love her. I never thought I’d hear myself say those words, but I do!”

Adams added that the moment was “perfect” for the two of them and that “he’s such a special person with the biggest heart.” She’s excited to be by his side moving forward and to be a part of this family.

The couple previously spoke with PEOPLE in July when Brown shared how the couple had met.

“We met at my brother Noah’s wedding last year,” Brown explained. “Raiven was helping her mom, Kassy Michelle, who was the photographer. Her mom has always had a passion for photography and Raiven helps her out with weddings and other photo shoots from time to time.”

From there, the couple felt an instant connection.

Brown shared a photo on his Instagram recently about that first interaction and looking back on the moment.

“This picture was taken at Noah’s wedding, the two ladies I’m talking with are Raiven and her mother Kassy,” Brown began. “It just goes to show you can never tell where life will lead! I would have never thought on that day, that a smart talented and beautiful woman like Raiven would ever care about a wolf like me! To be honest I still don’t know what she sees in me!”

There will certainly be a lot of eyes paying attention to the wedding planning between these two and for the fans’ sake, hopefully all of this will play out eventually on the show.

Alaskan Bush People is in the middle of its 10th season. The show airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.