'Alaskan Bush People' to Stream on Discovery+

Alaskan Bush People fans will have a new way to watch the Brown family as they take on everything from wildfires to the coronavirus pandemic. The hit Discovery show will be streaming on discovery+, the network's new streaming service premiering Jan. 4 and featuring more than 50 original shows, as well as your favorite existing series.

The Alaskan Bush People Twitter announced the streaming news Wednesday with a hilarious video of Rain Brown, sister Snowbird and brother Bear Brown inspecting a nest on their homestead for an egg, only to find the discovery+ logo.

Something new is hatching. 🐣 Stream what you love, including #AlaskanBushPeople, on @discoveryplus. Every TV lover's new best friend launches January 4. Learn more here: https://t.co/MIQeY5IPYF pic.twitter.com/pOnq0QxczV — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) December 10, 2020

"Our launch slate represents an ambitious start for discovery+, cementing our position as the leader in non-fiction, real life entertainment," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc in a statement last week at the streaming service's launch. "We can't wait for January 4, when we will give fans even more of the shows and stars they love. But we're even more excited to surpass expectations on streaming by mixing genres in new ways, digging even deeper in the documentary space and introducing fans to their new favorite personalities."

There's certainly a lot to keep Alaskan Bush People fans interested, with the Browns forced to flee their Washington home due to wildfires that swept across the west coast. In October, Bird and Rain told PopCulture their return home was "pretty much up in the air," despite the fires dying down, because the family wanted to think about "safety first" before they return to deal with the damage. "We definitely did get some damage, but not all hope is lost," Rain said. "It's a time to stick together."

The Brown children had more concern for their parents as well, as mom Ami recently recovered from lung cancer and dad Billy was hospitalized for respiratory issues over the last year. "The main thing is just being safe for my parents," Rain said of their focus on safety. "Air quality is a big factor for my dad," she added, joking that their days together consist of "a lot of love and a lot of oxygen." Bird chimed in of her parents' love for them, "I feel like they're always the anchors. They’re always assuring us that things are going to be OK, even when we want to assure them things are OK."