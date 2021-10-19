‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Reveals Devastating Update About Family Dog

The Alaskan Bush People family is mourning the loss of another beloved family member. On Monday, Rain Brown, the youngest Brown sibling, shared the devastating news that the family dog Mr. Cupcake sadly died. Brown made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, where she shared a gallery of adorable photos of herself cuddling with the pooch.

Announcing Mr. Cupcake’s passing, the Discovery Channel star wrote, “rest In Peace my brother.” She went on to reflect on the tight bond she formed with Mr. Cupcake in the years he was part of the family, sharing, “from the first day to the last day you were everything I wished for and more.” Despite the devastation Brown felt at his death, she added that “it brings me peace to know you are with da now, keeping him safe,” referring to her father, Billy Brown, who passed away in February at the age of 68 after suffering a seizure. The Alaskan Bush People star concluded her tragic update by writing, “love you forever cupie.”

Mr. Cupcake, a Belgian Tervuren described as “being intelligent, protective and family-oriented” and always “eager for adventure, first joined the Brown family back in 2019 when Brown was just 9. Brown had been the one to name the furry addition to the family, with Mr. Cupcake quickly becoming a much beloved member of the family. Fans first learned of his death during the Monday, Oct. 7 episode of the Brown family’s Discovery Channel series, which saw three shots ringing out, signaling an emergency, as Brown’s older sister Snowbird dropped to her knees, in tears as she shared, “It’s Mr. Cupcake. I’m sorry. He’s…he’s gone.” Snowbird explained that “he just didn’t wake up.”

“I was pretty devastated and caught off guard,” Snowbird later told the cameras of Mr. Cupcake’s death, with her younger sister adding, “It’s very hard to process. Mr. Cupcake was very close with all of us. And he was a very important part of the family.”

News of Mr. Cupcake’s passing led to an outpouring of support from Alaskan Bush People fans, who came to love the furry friend on the show. Responding to Brown’s post, one fan wrote, “R.i.p. Mister Cupcake, you was a beautiful dog.” Acknowledging the difficult period of time the Brown family has experienced the past few months, another person commented, “so many blows in such a short period of time. Stay strong, take it easy and hold steady. Peacefulness will return.”