‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Mourns Death of Pet Cat

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown is continuing to mourn the loss of her beloved cat Chipmunk Cheeks more than a year after the feline’s death.

The Discovery Channel star took to Instagram on May 27 to post a heartbreaking tribute to the late feline and express her continued heartbreak at his passing, revealing that it is still difficult to cope with his loss.

“Missing you so much tonight chippy,” Brown captioned the photo, in which she is seen lounging next to Chipmunk Cheeks. “I’m surrounded by loving fur babies. But none could love me like you. RIP my little prince. It’s hard to believe you’re gone….”

Brown, the youngest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings, had revealed in March of 2018 that her cat had passed away.

“Dear mr chipmunk cheeks, thank you for your time your love and all those times you mistook my bed for the litter box,” she wrote. “You will be missed dearly, we rarely get to say goodbye to our loved ones before they go, but I’m glad I got to pet and hold you one last time before I opened the door to let you into heaven.”

“I know you’re still with me protecting me, and loving me when I’m sad, I’m glad that God will get to love you now, and now you’re with your baby sister,” she continued. “Keep my bed warm for when I come home. I love you my little prince, may you Rest In Peace. September 2014 – March 28 2018.”

Responding to a fan, Brown had revealed that Chipmunk Cheeks had passed away after he was “ran over.”

The feline’s death came amid her mother’s battle with cancer, who had been diagnosed with late-stage cancer in 2017 and had only been given a three percent chance of surviving. Although she was declared cancer-free in August of 2018, the ordeal had a major impact on her daughter, who had revealed that she was battling depression.

“For the past few days I’ve been struggling with some things, such as my depression, life, and some teen girl probs too (ya know a broken nail) and I couldn’t figure out why I was in such bad shape I stayed in bed for about four days with minor aches and pains and I couldn’t find out a reason, it bothered me so much, I lost any want to be healthy or motivational, I was just a husk,” Brown wrote in part in October of 2017.

The Alaskan Bush People star has continued to be open about her mental health, as well as the positive impact that her pets have made in her life.