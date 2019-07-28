‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Reportedly Wants Show Return but Being Blocked by Dad Billy

Matt Brown wants to make his way back to Alaskan Bush People, but his father Billy is reportedly not having it. A new report claims that Billy and Ami’s son is out of cash and “begging” his father to let him back on the show, but the patriarch is not letting him return, at least for the upcoming season.

“Matt has taken a complete 180 in regards to not wanting anything to do with his famous family,” a source close to Matt, 36, told Radar Online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown famously let the family after the end of production of Season 8. Though the season ended with Brown going to rehab, the eldest of the Brown sons did not stay in treatment and checked out early, reportedly staying somewhere near Palm Springs, California.

After checking into the Betty Ford Clinic for rehab, Billy allegedly told Brown he could come back to the show as long as he stayed clean.

A source told the outlet, however, that “Billy changed his mind about all of that after the two got into another heated argument!”

“Matt has been living in California ever since with his mysterious girlfriend and he’s been making YouTube videos,” the source told the publication. “But YouTube videos do not pay his rent.”

“Billy has considered letting his son back on the show, but he sees him as a possible liability. Ami really wants her son back in her life and, at this point, Billy doesn’t really know what to do,” they added.

Since the big argument with his family, Brown has been noticeably absent from many of the family’s latest moments, including his brother Gabe Brown’s second wedding ceremony to Raquell Rose. The couple recently also revealed they are expecting their first child together.

A source told the publication back in May the reality television personality was looking for space from his father.

“Matt wants nothing to do with his dad and is feels like they are all brainwashed by him,” an insider said at the time. “It is really sad because Matt is doing well, finally, which is all that Billy says he wanted from him. …What’s even worse is that Matt’s brothers and sisters are siding with Billy because they are all just as money hungry as their dad.”

The family first announced Brown’s exit from the show back in September 2018.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Brown, who first entered rehab in 2016 for alcohol abuse, told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Alaskan Bush People returns Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.