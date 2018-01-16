Rarely Seen ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Member Snowbird Brown Appears on Social Media

While unlikely to thrill most ‘twitchers,’ the Alaskan Bush People gave a rare glimpse at Bird Brown on Instagram.

In celebration of National Bird Day — this year on Jan. 5, for those not slanted towards ornithology — the much more inclined toward social media, Rain Brown, shared a photo of her more reclusive sister, whose full name is Amora Jean Snowbird Brown, for fans of the show.

“Happy #nationalbirdday and here I’ll be sharign a picture of the shy yet sweet can be kinda grumpy bird brown (my favorite kind) #stayhappy #staystrong #sister,” the youngest of the Brown children posted.

Rainy Brown, whose full name is Merry Christmas Katherine Raindrop Brown, but goes by the name @heroofkirkwell on social media, is one of the two Browns to be most active on social media — along with Joshua Bam Bam Brown, though his Instagram is set to private.

Through seven seasons and 70 episodes, fans have gotten to know many of the Brown family, becoming a fan-favorite program on the Discovery Channel.

As recently as mid-December, the latest update on the matriarch of the show — Amora “Ami” Lee Branson Brown — was still battling cancer, and reportedly suffered a setback.

During an episode that aired as a Christmas Special on Dec. 15, fans were encouraged to see Ami doing well. However, in a post on Dec. 16, it was explained that it had been filmed before Thanksgiving when Brown was doing “fairly well” after finishing chemotherapy treatment.

During the special, Ami had received news that she was done with cancer treatments. Their social media accounts wrote that shortly after Thanksgiving, Ami suffered a “brief setback,” although she is doing better now and is “back on the mend.”

At last indication, Ami is still in for “a long battle.”

“She has lost a lot of her hair, wears a hat most of the time and very frail,” the post concluded. “Hopefully, after the holidays she will get strong enough to start filming the upcoming season.”

There has been nothing official to say if the Brown family would return for an eight installment, but Rain — again, on Instagram — teased her followers with a post saying she would welcome another chance to have cameras rolling.