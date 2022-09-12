'Alaskan Bush People' Returning for Season 14, Watch the Trailer

Alaskan Bush People is back, and it's bringing with it brand new adventures and drama in the Brown family. The Discovery show, which returns with an all-new season on Sunday, Oct. 2, picks up a year after the death of the beloved Brown family patriarch, Billy Brown, as the Wolfpack tries to navigate their own personal lives while trying to keep their father's dream and legacy alive.

This season, the Browns are forging full-speed ahead with their "biggest plans yet," the network teases, but there are immediate obstacles ahead. "Can the strength of the Browns help them overcome new adversity?" the network asks. There have been many changes in the life of the Browns in recent years, and it's more important than ever that the family figures out how to carry on their legacy.

The Wolfpack faces a new era. #AlaskanBushPeople returns Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8p on @Discovery and @discoveryplus pic.twitter.com/QGTXNBnn92 — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) September 9, 2022

Noah Brown is now settled in as a father of two with his wife Rhain Alisha. While his big plans for a move back to Alaska shock the family, Noah wants to raise his kids in the same way he was brought up in the bush. But will he be able to find a new homestead as the hunt for a remote property around the islands of Southeast Alaska proves to be both ambitious and dangerous?

Meanwhile, Bear Brown, his wife Raiven and their son River are taking on life on the mountain, but it's quite the adjustment for "city-born" Raiven to go off the grid. Snowbird Brown looks to Alaska when it comes to gaining closure with her father's death, but her plans come to a "screeching halt" when she's faced with a major health crisis that will force her to make significant decisions about starting a family of her own.

In the wake of her husband's death, mom Ami Brown and her second-oldest son, Bam Bam Brown, are struggling to make the family ranch profitable despite the unrelenting wrath of Mother Nature. Gabe Brown, meanwhile, is desperately trying to build his wife Raquell and their two children a home on the mountain before the harsh winter arrives. Alaskan Bush People premieres an all-new season Sunday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and streaming on discovery+.