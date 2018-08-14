‘Alaskan Bush People’ Shares New Teaser Ahead of Season 8 Premiere

The Alaskan Bush People will be back before you know it! The stars of Discovery’s hit reality show are hyping up fans for their season 8 return Sunday with a pun-filled new teaser trailer.

Wood you believe we’re 1 WEEK away?🌲 Alaskan Bush People returns Sunday August 19 at 9pm on Discovery! pic.twitter.com/CFbzbo3OGb — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) August 12, 2018

“Wood you believe we’re 1 WEEK away?” the show’s official account captioned a video of Bear Brown looking out over the landscape from the top of a tree. “Alaskan Bush People returns Sunday August 19 at 9 pm on Discovery!”

Fans were thrilled to be reminded of their favorite show’s impending return.

There’s been a lot going on with the Brown family since season 7 was filmed. After matriarch Ami Brown was treated for aggressive cancer in California, the Alaskan naturalists made a new home in Washington, leaving Browntown behind for good.

“It’s a miracle is what it is,” family patriarch Billy said in the show’s official season 8 trailer. “We’ve gone through a lot of adversity. It was like everything was closing in on us, darkness all around and it was over. Then, Washington came into view.”

“It’s almost like being born again and starting life a new. The good Lord has given me a second chance,” Ami added.

And while they may no longer be taking on the wilds of Alaska, there’s plenty of adventure and nature to keep the Browns occupied. The family’s new home sits on 400 acres of Washington land, giving the Brown children

Their new home in Washington covers 400 acres of wilderness, giving the Browns’ children — sons Matt, Bam Bam, Noah, Bear and Gabe, and daughters Snowbird and Raindrop — plenty to do, as well as plenty of trouble to get into.

“This is definitely the biggest adventure we’ve ever done,” Billy teased of the new season in the trailer.

Alaskan Bush People returns for season 8 on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

