‘Alaskan Bush People’ Son Gabe Admits He Cried When Family Left Browntown for LA

It’s been an emotional year for the Brown family, what with matriarch Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis and having to leave behind their beloved Browntown for Los Angeles while she was being treated.

It was even enough to make one of the family’s most stoic members, 28-year-old Gabe Brown, tear up.

Gabe shared a selfie last week accompanied by a sweet message about what he enjoys about the night.

“Late nights make me happy that feeling that everyone you love is fast asleep and safe waiting in the tomorrow for you to catch up,” he wrote.

Fans immediately took to the comments asking Gabe questions about how his family is doing now that Ami’s cancer is in remission.

One fan asked about when or if the family will ever return to their home in the Alaskan wild, saying, “How [are] mom and dad doing hun [sic]?? Are you all every going back to Browntown? Just love how you all built the house. I so cried when you all left Browntown. It just hurt for the work you all have done there.”

Gabe actually responded to that message, opening up about his experience leaving his family home behind.

“I too cried about leaving,” he wrote. “We’re all doing well, thank you.”

After Ami was declared cancer-free in a miraculous turn of events earlier this year, the Browns reportedly relocated from Los Angeles to Seattle, Washington, according to Radar, but it was unclear how long they planned to stay there.

In January, friends of the family reported on Facebook that the lung cancer for which Ami had been being treated for several months had gone into remission.

“Ami is officially in remission and for now chemo is over,” the post read. “That doesn’t mean she lied about having cancer or faked having cancer. All it simply means is that she is in remission and will be monitored by her doctors very closely.”

“Like most people dealing with cancer it is something that Ami will have to deal with for the rest of her life and to suggest anything else is irresponsible and utter nonsense,” the post added.

Now that Ami is in remission, some are wondering if the Pacific Northwest will be the new location of Browntown. It wouldn’t be the first time they’ve lived in Seattle.

In 2016, Billy and his son Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown served 30 days with ankle monitors for lying about where they lived from 2009 to 2012, and in court documents revealed that they had lived in Seattle during the time.

Previously, the Discovery family had been filming for the upcoming season in Colorado, the date of which should be announced soon. At the time, Ami was still undergoing radiation and chemotherapy in Los Angeles.

