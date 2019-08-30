Watch ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Newly Engaged Bear Get Hilariously Narrated by Frank Caliendo as Morgan Freeman, Jon Gruden (Exclusive)

Frank Caliendo is best known for his comedic acts and hilarious impressions of celebrities, including the likes of Jon Gruden, Morgan Freeman and Adam Sandler. But why stop there? When the actor and comedian popped into PopCulture.com‘s studios, the Chicago native took time to narrate one of reality TV’s most interesting series, Alaskan Bush People featuring a scene with Bear Brown, roaming through the woods and naturally, Caliendo made magic happen.

“Alright, here we go, a little Morgan Freeman to start it out?” Caliendo leads with in the video before transitioning into Freeman’s voice. “There we are in the middle of what is supposedly the Alaskan frontier, and there he is, the Bear, the brother Bear, who seems to climb around more like a kitty cat than a bear, that was him.”

“Signified by the name plate,” he continued as the video rolls over different scenes involving Brown. “He’s questioning his existence. Now he’s going into a tree just like a bear would, what bear wouldn’t climb to the top of a tree with the tiniest little branches,” he said as he laughed.

“And now he’s eating, or, talking to the [branches]. I’m not sure what he’s [doing there?] and there’s an unnecessary move like G.I. Joe trying to get away form a laser,” he continued while trying to get through the sentence without laughing.

He then continued the narration in Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden — an impression that earned him a spot on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

“I tell you what, let’s go to the Gruden,” he continued in the football coaches voice. “Now he’s burying a bone there man, that’s what we’re talkin’ about, Bear, burying, that’s where it finally makes sense. This guy looks like Wolverine if he spent a lot less time at the gym man. There he is! Howlin’ like a bear, once again.”

He then transitions back to Freeman: “And that’s when Frank realized this show makes absolutely no sense and you can’t take your eyes off of it.”

Caliendo continued while having moments of laughter as he tried to navigate the video off the cuff, even making reference to popular The Real Housewives reality shows.

As for Brown, he recently proposed to his girlfriend Raiven Adams, officially making him the third of the Brown siblings to go off the market.

“Raiven has been my best friend since Noah’s wedding,” Brown told PEOPLE. “She helped me a lot over the last year and I hope I can always be there for her the way she is for me. I love her. I never thought I’d hear myself say those words, but I do!”

His fiancé added that the moment was absolutely “perfect” and that “he’s such a special person with the biggest heart.” Brown proposed in the spot that the two had their first kiss.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.