‘RHOA’ Alum Kenya Moore Regrets Exposing Co-Star’s Explicit Photos Before Exit

Kenya Moore is realizing she’s not always right. The former Miss USA, who starred on the series as a peach holder from Seasons 5-10 and 12-15, exited the series midway through taping Season 16 amid allegations she distributed revenge porn and used it to humiliate newcomer, Brittany Eady. Moore denied such. She was reportedly put on an indefinite suspension before she and the network agreed to part ways. Eady has been adamant that Moore is guilty of what she’s accused of.

For the first time since the ordeal. Moore spoke about the ordeal while appealing on The Tamron Hall Show, admitting there was some guilt on her end, and explaining what led to her decision to share explicit posts.

“There was a young lady that was new, and she just was poking the bear,” Moore claimed of Eady, adding she never starts the drama, but she finished it. She hinted to Eady threatening her with or in reference to having a firearm, something that was reported in the blogs. “The young lady escalated to the point of tearing off mics, screaming all kind of obscenities at me and threatening me,” Moore said.

She said production did not intervene as she hopes. “There were threats in my direction, and I felt very concerned,” she said, adding, “They actually made me feel like I was being a Black Karen. I don’t take threats or the way that I felt — you can’t invalidate my feelings,” Moore said. “It was a real concern for me. I’m a single mom with a beautiful child that if anything happened to me, no one would be there for her.”

Moore continued, “I didn’t feel like I was being protected and I took matters into my own hands. I did my research on her. I found a lot of information, especially in the explicit world, with a few clicks with people helping me. I didn’t get things sent to me, photos or videos that I did see that were allegedly her.”

Looking back, she says she would have made different choices. “If I could do it all over again — I believe the photos were very distasteful and I elevated the situation,” she said. “I’m taking full accountability for the thing that I’ve done. I am sorry for what I’ve done. I didn’t have to take it that far. But when I felt threatened, I never had a child and be in a situation like this before, so that’s why I escalated it to the point where I was protecting not only myself but my child.”