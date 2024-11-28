Jon Gosselin appears finally set to be a married man once again. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 personality has not been married since his infamously messy 2009 split with his ex, Kate Gosselin. On Thursday, the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., Gosselin revealed he is now engaged to Stephanie Lebo, an R&D chemist and cosmetologist.

Lebo showed off her ring via Instagram, following an Entertainment Tonight announcement from earlier on Thursday. Gosselin’s partner confirmed that he had proposed. She wrote, “Of course I said yes.”

ET described Gosselin’s proposal, which went down in in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, as “private and sweet.” The couple had a private dinner at Willoughby’s on Park with their respectve parents, after which the fomrer TLC reality TV star proposed.

Lebo’s father was quoted as saying to his daughter, “You don’t know how long I waited for this day for you, and there was a time where I thought it was never going to happen for you. I’m so very happy for you and Jon. … My best advice is never stop being in love. Love comes first.”⁠

Gosselin and Lebo have been dating since August 2021. The soon-to-be bride recently marked their anniversary with an Instagram post captioned, “three years… forever to go.”