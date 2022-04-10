‘Alaskan Bush People’ Family Hit by Bad News in Ongoing Legal Battle

The estate of the late Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown failed to stop Robert Maughon’s breach of contract lawsuit. Last week, The Sun reported a Washington judge denied the request to dismiss the case. In April 2021, Maughon sued Brown’s estate and Alaska Wilderness Family Productions, claiming he is entitled to as much as $500,000.

Lawyers for Brown‘s estate, represented by his widow Ami Brown, filed to have the lawsuit tossed based on “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.” They argued the case was wrongly filed in federal court, which they believe does not have the authority to take the probate case. They wanted the case moved to a state court. A Washington judge disagreed.

“Federal Courts have jurisdiction to entertain suits to determine the rights of creditors, legatees, heir, and other claimants against a decedent’s estate, so long as the federal court does not interfere with the probate proceedings,” the judge ruled, according to The Sun. “The Court is not asked to probate or annul a will, nor is it asked to administer Brown’s estate.”

This legal drama dates to April 27, 2021, when Maughon filed the lawsuit. Maughon, a Tennessee doctor, claims he signed a contract with Brown in January 2009 and invested $20,000. Brown agreed to pay Maughon 10% of income from sales of books published by Alaska Wilderness Family Publications over the next decade, Maughon claimed. Maughon also claimed there was a second contract he signed with Brown in January 2009, which said he would receive a 10% cut of all Alaska Wilderness Family Productions for the rest of his life in exchange for investing $10,000 in the company.

Maughon accused Brown of never paying him based on these contracts before Brown died in February 2021. The plaintiff believes he should receive as much as $500,000

In August 2021, Ami’s lawyers filed to have the case dismissed because it was filed in federal court, not state probate court. “I respectfully request that the Court not dismiss the case on the basis of lack of prosecution insofar as the Plaintiff is apt to continue his pursuit of this case,” Maughon’s lawyers said in response to the motion, The Sun reported.

In April 2021, Ami filed court documents to become the personal representative of her late husband’s estate, The Sun reported. Ami claimed there was “no valid will” found. She listed Brown’s assets as $439,000, including four parcels of land worth $415,000. According to the documents, Brown also had $2,000 in a Wells Fargo bank account. The paperwork included Brown’s official death certificate, which listed probable cardiac arrest, congestive heart failure, and coronary artery disease as Brown’s official causes of death.