‘Alaskan Bush People’: New Update on Brown Family’s 6-Figure Lawsuit Battle

Billy Brown’s family has been in a legal battle concerning his estate with a former investor. While Billy’s widow, Ami Brown, has been fighting to dismiss the case, the investor, Robert Maughon, is fighting for the exact opposite, per The Sun. Now, in response to Ami’s team filing to dismiss the case, Maughon’s team has provided a plan for it to move forward.

Maughon, a doctor based in Tennessee, filed a lawsuit against Billy’s estate earlier this year for an alleged breach of contract. He claimed that he entered into an agreement with Billy back in 2009 regarding the reality star’s Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions company and invested $20,000. Maughon claimed that Billy failed to pay him 10 percent of the income from Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions, including books written by the late star.

Maughon also alleged that there was a second contract made in January 2009, during which he supposedly invested $10,000 for a “lifetime.” The doctor is not sure what he would supposedly be owed, but he believed that Billy earned $500,000 per episode for his time on Alaskan Bush People, on which he starred for ten seasons. As a result, he is seeking $500,000 from Billy’s estate.

Ami and her own legal team responded to this lawsuit by filing for it to be dismissed based on “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.” Her attorney advised, “Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the property of Brown’s estate, but this property is under the jurisdiction of the state probate court.” They continued, “In the Complaint, Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the res that is currently under the jurisdiction of the state probate court and was long before Plaintiff filed the Complaint.”

Since Maughon does not want the case to be dismissed, his legal team has come up with a plan to move forward. The plan detailed pretrial disclosures, including both witnesses and evidence. This information would be provided at least 30 days before the trial would begin. It also allowed for the plaintiff’s own initial disclosures. Although, this is all dependent upon how the judge rules on Ami’s dismissal request. In other words, you’ll have to stay tuned to see whether this case will officially go to trial or not.