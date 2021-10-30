‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Cuts off Piece of Self in Tribute to Late Father Billy Brown

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown will look a little different on this weekend’s Halloween episode, but not because of a costume. The Discovery Channel star gets a haircut in the new episode as a tribute to his late father, Billy Brown. Billy died on Feb. 7 at 68 after he suffered a seizure at the family home in Washington state.

In a clip from the Oct. 31 episode published at TVInsider, Bear, 34, explained that his father was the only person who ever cut his hair, so getting it cut now is a tough decision for him. “When I was a kid and even a teen, I liked to go with dad,” Bear said of getting his hair cut. “Right now, I can’t go with him, so I would at least like to send a piece of me with him.” So, Bear decided to cut his pony tail off so he can “send” it to his father.

“Dad’s the only one who’s ever cut my hair and my hair was always a big thing with me, actually, and dad knew how much it mean to me,” Bear continued. “Ever since Dad passed away, it’s almost like I can hear his voice in the wind.” Bear went on to share with viewers what he would say to his father if he could see him now. “I just want to say to my dad that I love him very much. I miss him very much. I wish he was here and I will try to live up to him as much as I can,” Bear said. Viewers will see more of Bear’s tribute when the episdoe airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery. The episode will also be available on Discovery+.

After the new season of Alaskan Bush People kicked off, Bear assured fans that honoring the family patriarch was the top goal for the show. “The newest season of Alaskan Bush People is all about honoring Da! I miss him every moment of every day,” Bear wrote on Sept. 18. “Hold tight to those you love and enjoy every second you have with them and be sure to check out the new season of Alaskan Bush People on discovery and discovery+.”

Billy’s funeral was covered in the season premiere last month, with emotional speeches from his children. “Looking back, Dad knew his time in this world was coming to an end, and we can see now he was laying out a plan for us, preparing us to achieve the vision. If only we understood his plan sooner,” Snowbird said. She later added that their lives are now “unlike anything we’ve ever faced before,” but they promised to “never gibe up” Billy’s fight for “total freedom.”

Following Billy’s death, Bear shared several other emotional statements on his Instagram page, including one marking the first Valentine’s Day without his father. “Remembering my Dad! I love and miss him very much! My life will never be the same without him! Love you more, [Dad],” he wrote at the time.