✖

Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown's wife Ami Brown and son Gabe Brown spoke with police after the family patriarch's death, according to the investigative report. The report also shows that it was a member of the show's crew who got through to 911. Brown died on Feb. 7 at age 68 in his Washington home, the Discovery Channel announced on Monday. His son Bear Brown later revealed on Instagram that his father suffered a seizure.

The police investigator wrote that they spoke with Ami, 57, and Gabe, 31, during the early stages of the investigation. "I offered condolences for her family's loss, then was able to get her and Billy's information, as well as some basic medical background on Billy," the document, obtained by The Sun, reads. “I spoke to Gabriel, one of Billy's sons, and was able to get Billy's medications to document, I also confirmed the health issues Billy had prior to his passing." The deputy later gave the medications to the coroner.

According to the report, an Alaskan Bush People crew member called 911 at 4:13 p.m. on Feb. 7 after Bear called to report Brown was "not breathing." Bear called the crew member because he could not get through to the police. A Washington Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at the scene. "I was advised a 68-year-old male was reported to have been in seizure, the male had become unresponsive and had stopped breathing," the reporting officer wrote, according to The Sun. "CPR had been done on the male without success."

The officer noted there were several people inside. Almost everyone was a family member, aside from three production crew members. A medical helicopter was requested, but the Sheriff's office confirmed Brown died at home. "Medics and fire were on the scene an hour and a half before the Sheriff’s Office was called. We respond to all deaths," a spokesperson said. "At this point, nothing suspicious or criminal."

The Discovery Channel announced Brown's death on social media on Monday, calling him a "trailblazer," a "lovely man," and "one of a kind." Bear shared a statement on Instagram, with more detail on his father's death. "He was our best friend - a wonderful and loving dad, granddad, and husband and he will be dearly missed," Bear wrote. "He lived his life on his terms, off the grid, and off the land, and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward and to continue with his dream."