'Alaskan Bush People': Billy Brown's Estate Seeks to Dismiss $500K Lawsuit Over Failed Payments

The estate of Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown is hoping a judge dismisses a $500,000 lawsuit filed by a Tennessee doctor who claims Brown failed to pay "investor profits." Robert Moughon filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Brown's Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions in April. This week, the attorneys for Brown's estate sought to have the case dismissed.

The Brown estate's attorneys want the lawsuit dismissed for "lack of subject matter jurisdiction," according to court documents obtained by The Sun. They argue that federal court, where Moughon filed, is not the right venue for the lawsuit. "Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the property of Brown’s estate, but this property is under the jurisdiction of the state probate court," the document reads. "In the Complaint, Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the res that is currently under the jurisdiction of the state probate court and was long before Plaintiff filed the Complaint."

Moughon's team quickly field a response, asking for the court to reject the Brown estate's motion. "I respectfully request that the Court not dismiss the case on the basis of lack of prosecution insofar as the Plaintiff is apt to continue his pursuit of this case," the response reads.

Maughon filed his lawsuit on April 27, The Sun reported in May. Maughon claims he signed a contract with Brown on Jan. 9, 2009, and invested $20,000 in Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions. The doctor claims Brown was set to pay him 10% of income from books published by the company and written by Brown. In addition, Maughon claims there is a second contract he signed on Jan. 25, 2009, when he allegedly invested $10,000 in the production company in exchange for a 10% cut of the company for the rest of his life. In the lawsuit, Maughon claims he never saw any money from either agreement.

Brown died on Feb. 7 at 68 after he suffered a seizure at his family's home in Washington. In April, The Sun also reported Brown never signed a will before his death. His widow, Ami Brown, 57, had to request to be a personal representative for the estate since "no valid will" was found. The paperwork showed his estate was valued at $412,000. Ami's request was reportedly approved.

This isn't the only fight over money involving the Browns. Matt Brown, Brown and Ami's eldest son, has claimed he has not seen all the money he is owed from Alaskan Bush People. He claimed he had a meeting with one of his brothers about the situation and thought the meeting was going well until he felt his brother was "trying to set me off again." He claimed his brother suggested he "deserves to be stolen from because I am an alcoholic." It's not clear which brother Matt was referring to, but Bear Brown insisted Matt was not telling the truth when Matt made allegations about the family in April.