‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Clarifies ‘Mistake’ in Paternity Request for Newborn Son With Ex Raiven Adams

Bear Brown is clearing up reports that he had filed to un-establish himself legally as the father of his newborn son with ex Raiven Adams, with the Alaskan Bush People star taking to his private Instagram not only to confirm that the baby had been born, but to explain away a “mistake” in the court filing that first led to concerns over his paternity.

“Hello everyone! There is something I would like to say!” he wrote alongside a photo his son, River, laying on his mother’s chest. “It was two days after River was born before anyone told me! I am not trying to un-establish myself as Rivers Dad, I am trying to establish myself AS his dad, so that I will have equal rights as a parent! When my petition was filed there was a mistake in the order, it was supposed to say I’m trying to establish myself as Rivers dad! NOT un-establish! Please check the court records and you will find the mistake has been rectified!”

“I will always consider myself River’s Dad!” he concluded. “Thank you everybody for sticking with me! Stay healthy and God bless!”

It certainly has been a turbulent time for the reality personality, who first met at a wedding in August 2018 and announced they had decided to split in September 2019. Just days later, they announced they were expecting their first child together and had decided to give their relationship another shot before determining soon after they were better off being just friends.

In February, however, Adams filed a petition for a protective order with the court, alleging Brown had been abusive and used drugs during their time together.

“Shortly after dating Solomon [Bear] I realized his behavior was abusive,” Adams wrote in the handwritten petition. “…While dating I would bring up his eratic (sic) behavior (yelling, slamming things, preventing me from leaving rooms).”

She also accused Brown of using cocaine and intimidating her with a gun. In response, Brown wrote on his Instagram at the time, “There’s something I would like to say! I DON’T DO DRUGS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

