'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Confirms Birth of Son With Ex Raiven Adams

Bear Brown is officially a father, with ex Raiven Adams welcoming son River recently, the Alaskan Bush People star revealed Tuesday. The new dad took to his private Instagram to share the happy news and clarify reports that he had filed to un-establish himself as the father of his child, which he called a "mistake" in the court order.

"Hello everyone! There is something I would like to say!" he wrote alongside a photo of his newborn baby on his mother's chest, claiming, "It was two days after River was born before anyone told me! I am not trying to un-establish myself as Rivers Dad, I am trying to establish myself AS his dad, so that I will have equal rights as a parent! When my petition was filed there was a mistake in the order, it was supposed to say I’m trying to establish myself as Rivers dad! NOT un-establish! Please check the court records and you will find the mistake has been rectified!"

"I will always consider myself River's Dad!" he concluded. "Thank you everybody for sticking with me! Stay healthy and God bless!"

Brown had plenty of encouragement and advice pouring in from his fans after the big announcement.

"Congrats!! Such a cutie!" one follower wrote. "It’s always sad when a parent doesn’t get to experience the birth of their child, but hopefully you’ll be able to enjoy a life time of memories and adventures with River!"

Another commented, "The limelight is not good for your family. You all need to get away from the cameras and stick to your roots, half these people watch you hoping to watch you fail. The money isn't worth the heartache man."

River's birth comes at a turbulent time for the former Alaskan Bush People couple, with Adams alleging abusive behavior from her ex in a protective order filing last month.

"Shortly after dating Solomon [Bear] I realized his behavior was abusive," Adams wrote. "While dating I would bring up his eratic (sic) behavior (yelling, slamming things, preventing me from leaving rooms)."

She also accused Brown of using drugs and intimidating her with a gun.

In response, Brown wrote on his Instagram at the time, "There's something I would like to say! I DON'T DO DRUGS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Photo credit: Discovery