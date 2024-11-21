Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2024

‘Tis the season for streaming, and Hulu is getting ready to unload a sleigh-full of titles for subscribers next month. With November winding to a close, and Thanksgiving just days away, the streamer gave thanks to subscribers this week by releasing the complete list of movies and TV shows set to stream in December 2024.

Hulu will make several exciting additions to its film catalogue next month, including all five Twilight films, the first three Step Up films, several Muppets movies, Cast Away, A Good Day to Die Hard, and just in time for the holidays, 1994’s Miracle On 34th Street. Other exciting additions include the first 20 seasons of Law & Order, the Hunter Schafer-starring horror movie Cuckoo, and National Geographic’s Blink and Sugarcane. On the Hulu originals front, subscribers will be able to watch everything from The Bravest Knight Season 2A, a new stand-up special from Ilana Glazer called Human Magic, and Paris Has Fallen, the StudioCanal series based on Gerard Butler’s Has Fallen film franchise.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in December 2024.

Dec. 1

Bunk’d: Complete Seasons 1-7

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55

Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5

Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8

Gold Rush: Complete Season 5

House Hunters: Complete Season 170

House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173

House Hunters International: Complete Season 140

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8

Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Cast Away (2000)

Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)

Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Epic (2013)

Epic Movie (2007)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

The Muppets (2011)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Rio 2 (2014)

Sommersby (1993)

Speed (1994)

Bad Moms (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Gladiator (2000)

National Security (2003)

Paradise Highway (2022)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Ricki and the Flash (2015)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Twilight (2008)

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Dec. 3

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 1

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 2

Breaking Amish: Complete Season 1

Breaking Amish: Brave New World: Complete Season 2

Breaking Amish: LA: Complete Season 3

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Seasons 1-2

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 6-9

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Seasons 1-2

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: Complete Season 1

Property Brothers at Home: Complete Seasons 1-2

Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House: Complete Season 1

Rock the Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Selena + Restaurant: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Seasons 1-3

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1-3

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 1

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 13-14

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 2

Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 2-3

Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (2024)

Dec. 4

Light Shop: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Storm Crashers (2024)

Dec. 5

Wild Crime: Complete Season 4

The Alaska Triangle: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 20A

Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 16

Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 20-21

Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 6-7

Chopped Next Gen: Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 11

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Castle: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Seasons 1-2

Hot Ones: New Episodes

The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 1-2

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Complete Seasons 6-9 and 10-11

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Seasons 1-2

MythBusters: Complete Season 19

MythBusters Jr.: Complete Season 1

90 Day Diaries: Complete Season 1

7 Little Johnstons: Complete Seasons 1-6

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

A Deadly Threat to My Family (2024)

Living (2023)

Dec. 6

Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1

Paris Has Fallen: Complete Season 1

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Flycatcher (2024)

Marley & Me (2008)

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)

Summer Camp (2024)

Dec. 7

Destruction Decoded: Complete Season 2

Inside Enchanted Forests: Series Premiere

Celebrity IOU: Complete Seasons 1-2

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 3

Deadliest Catch: Complete Seasons 19-20

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop: Complete Season 1

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 1

Extreme Couponing: Complete Seasons 1-2

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Complete Season 1

Fatal Vows: Complete Season 5

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 9

Nightmare Next Door: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Perfect Murder: Complete Season 3

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 12-13

Ugliest House In America: Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4

Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise: Complete Season 2

Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes: Complete Season 1

The Convert (2023)

Dec. 9

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Dec. 10

Caught!: Complete Season 1

Critical Incident: Complete Season 1

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Complete Season 1

Farmhouse Fixer: Complete Season 1

Food Network Star: Complete Seasons 11-13

Gold Rush: Complete Seasons 7-12

Guy’s Big Bite: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Big Game: Complete Season 1

I Love a Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 1

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 1

Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Real Full Monty: Special Premiere

Save My Skin: Complete Season 4

Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 1

Sugarcane: Documentary Premiere

Coup! (2023)

Dec. 11

Down to the Studs: Complete Season 1

Extravagant Spaces: Complete Season 1

Home to Homestead: Complete Season 1

The Reveal: Complete Season 3

Tiny Bnb: Complete Seasons 2-3

The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton: Complete Season 1

Dec. 12

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Compete Season 6 48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2B

Knight Fight: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries: Complete Season 1

Dec. 13

Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)

Joe Mande: CHILL (2024)

No Way Up (2024)

Scarygirl (2023)

A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024)

Dec. 14

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 45-49

Disappeared: Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 1-5

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gold Rush: South America: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Seasons 4-8

Hoarding: Buried Alive: Complete Seasons 1-2

How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 23-24

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Seasons 1-2

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11

MILF Manor: Complete Seasons 1-2

Dec. 16

Law & Order: Complete Seasons 1-20

Dec. 17

Blink: Special Premiere

Cuckoo (2024)

Dec. 18

The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: Complete Seasons 1-4

Dec. 19

America’s Top Dog: Complete Season 1

Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here?: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6A

A Model Murder (2024)

Dec. 20

Lost Treasures of the Bible: Series Premiere

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024)

Darkness of Man (2024)

The Inheritance (2024)

Dec. 24

Arctic Convoy (2023)

Dec. 26

America’s 10 Most Hated: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 7A

Full Metal Jousting: Complete Season 1

200% Wolf (2024)

Dec. 27

The Year: 2024: Special Premiere

Breaking (2022)

Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)

Dec. 28

Alice, Darling (2022)

Amber Alert (2024)