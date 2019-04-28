‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Posts Selfie With Newest Family Member: ‘Perfect Way to Spend a Saturday Morning’

Alaskan Bush People cast member Rain Brown continues to bond with her new puppy, and the latest snap is just adorable.

The Discovery Channel personality posted a new selfie on Saturday with her Pomeranian pup named Jakson. The dog is seen snoozing while Rain is bundled up in a camouflage hoodie.

“Perfect way to spend a Saturday morning,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, “stay strong, “stay happy” and “baby Jakson.”

Brown introduced the newest member of the family back on March 24, showing that she was already head over heels for the canine.

“Sadly I missed national puppy day, but this is Jakson Maine Brown,” Brown wrote. “I’ve only had him for two days and this little dude has stolen my heart from top to bottom. I’m so lucky to be your mother, Jakson. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

On April 16, Rain updated Alaskan Bush People fans about how she is handling the responsibility of owning a dog. Four weeks in, she was loving it even more.

“Four weeks with this little dude has changed my life,” she wrote. “I feel like I’ve known you forever and I have never been happier, Jakson, I promise to pamper you forever. Love, mama.”

Aside from spending time with Jakson, she has been trying to reduce her environmental footprint by eliminating waste and donating some of her unused items.

“Hey everyone! I just wanted to talk about something I’m doing to help benefit our planet and the beautiful people inside it!” she wrote on April 20. “Moving all over these past few years has gathered up quite a bit of clutter in my day to day life, so I’ve decided to donate throw away and just all around clean up a lot of my things! including using less mass produced products. Part of living in the Bush is also taking care of it!

She added, “I encourage you guys to also [Win for Earth] and do something even if it’s small that will benefit not only the world around us but our world as well. Special thanks to Discovery.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @heroofkirrkwell