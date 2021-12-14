‘Addicted to Marriage’: Monette and John’s Fight Turns to Her 11 Ex-Husbands in Exclusive Sneak Peek

It looks like the beginning of the end for Monette and John. The Addicted to Marriage couple hasn’t been seeing eye to eye for a while now, but a serious conversation about their relationship turns into a heated fight during a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show. Sitting down with the man she wanted to make her 12th husband, Monette admits to John that she’s not getting everything she needs out of their relationship.

“I’m not getting from you what I need. You’re not getting from me what you need. Why is that?” John asks in response. When Monette explains she thinks his need for more alone time has been a strain, John jumps in, “I do like to have some solitude time. It’s not like something that I get.” Monette continues she feels he would be “happier” not having her around, which is why she isn’t asking him for attention or time spent together.

“You want me to do stuff that I know you like to do, but I don’t like to do those things all the time. I don’t!” John tells Monette, who responds, “I blame a lot of it on your selfishness.” Going back and forth about which one of them is truly set in their ways, John goes straight for Monette’s 11 failed marriages as the argument heats up.

“Until you come to terms with what you do and your role in your failed relationships, you’re never gonna have a good one. Ever,” he tells her. Monette fires back, “Oh, use that, John. Use that,” to which he snaps back, “I’m using it to tell you something and you need to pay attention! You’re not going to have a healthy relationship with the manipulation stuff that you do. … I’m tired. I’m not playing the game. I’ve had enough.”

Breaking down in tears, Monette tells John she’s been trying to talk about an issue that “hurts” her but keeps getting shut down. “I’m sorry, Monette,” he responds. “I’m not trying to make you cry. I do try to talk to you.” Monette continues, “All you wanna do, is say, ‘Oh, you’ve had so many relationships.’ Really? Everyone knows that, John!” In a confessional, Monette says John tends to go for her “jugular” when he talks about her past marriages: “I think he wants to be able to walk away the good guy, and if he blames me and he makes me be the bad guy, then he feels like he wins.” Addicted to Marriage airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.